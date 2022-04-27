M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,481 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after purchasing an additional 235,015 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after buying an additional 450,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,765,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,844,000 after purchasing an additional 170,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

