M&T Bank Corp Purchases 70 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $394.37 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.96 and its 200 day moving average is $470.38.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at $489,989,240.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,677 shares of company stock worth $30,518,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.