M&T Bank Corp Purchases 6,394 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.79. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

