2,669 Shares in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 145.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 73,548 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,294.04%.

About Office Properties Income Trust (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.