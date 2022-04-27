M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,821 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

Shares of CFG opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

