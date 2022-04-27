M&T Bank Corp Sells 231 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

