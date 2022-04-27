Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,847,000 after purchasing an additional 477,577 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.23.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.68 and its 200-day moving average is $291.16.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.