500 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AutoNation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,743,000 after purchasing an additional 161,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after purchasing an additional 266,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $6,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,185,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,676,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,792 shares of company stock valued at $32,178,582 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AN stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.84% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.