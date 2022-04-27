Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $52,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

