Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Holdings Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,511 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $135.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.21 and a 52 week high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

