M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 113.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock opened at $191.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.88. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.52 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.