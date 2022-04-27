W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 189.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

