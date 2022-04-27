Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 446,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $24,092,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $22,197,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

