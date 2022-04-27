Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 193.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

