M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 100,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 242,542 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ET opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.08.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

