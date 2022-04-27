iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.85. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.76 and a one year high of $86.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

