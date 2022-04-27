Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 165.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 163.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437,050 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $12,048,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $9,867,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 69.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,763 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 179,541 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $66.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.62.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

