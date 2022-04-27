M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,086 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

