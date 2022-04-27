M&T Bank Corp Sells 326 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Centene by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Centene by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,299,000 after purchasing an additional 714,016 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

