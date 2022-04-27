M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,013 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after buying an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 28.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sempra by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,658,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,245,000 after buying an additional 180,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,967,000 after buying an additional 230,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sempra by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,573,000 after buying an additional 66,447 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE SRE opened at $164.44 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.44%.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
