Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after buying an additional 10,818,980 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,036,000 after buying an additional 2,431,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,122,000 after buying an additional 1,577,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

