M&T Bank Corp Sells 677 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth approximately $32,481,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AAON by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in AAON by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.68. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAON. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

