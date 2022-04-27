M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 150.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

In other news, Director James Gero acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Lippert acquired 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCII stock opened at $98.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.51. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $98.15 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

