Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth $5,035,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 158.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth $355,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

