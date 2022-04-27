M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

In related news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,793 shares of company stock worth $1,284,344. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

