M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,864 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after acquiring an additional 864,556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after acquiring an additional 828,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 60,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,323,000 after buying an additional 5,699,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

SU opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

