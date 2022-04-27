Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,546,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNC stock opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average is $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

