Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 3,150.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth approximately $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth approximately $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

