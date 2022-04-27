First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Stake Decreased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04.

