M&T Bank Corp Sells 759 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 131,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 315,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.96.
NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
