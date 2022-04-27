Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 952 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLGB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 203.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,380 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,604,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 86,105 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,698,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 75,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 421,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter.

FLGB opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

