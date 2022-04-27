Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,426,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

PSI opened at $108.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $157.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.09.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.