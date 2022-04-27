6,148 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 803,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26.

