Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $316.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.48. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $302.57 and a 1-year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

