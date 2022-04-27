Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New $102,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,137,000 after purchasing an additional 658,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,021,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,010,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,719,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,797 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 215,084 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $103.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.32. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.15 and a twelve month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

