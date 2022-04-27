Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIM. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

