Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 48 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $359.60 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.53 and a twelve month high of $1,232.98. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.70.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $603.69.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

