Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

NYSE:HLT opened at $151.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.63 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

