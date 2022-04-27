NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NetEase stock opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $120.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.
NTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.
NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
