Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 368 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

NYSE WWE opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

