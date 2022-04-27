Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $124,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,201,000. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $4,224,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,529,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 30.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 30.58 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 83.06.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

