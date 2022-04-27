CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,801,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME opened at $213.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.68. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

