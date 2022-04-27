Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 397 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 81,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,527,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 417,047 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 533,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of FE opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

