Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Stake Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 476.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 275.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 106,271 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA POCT opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $30.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97.

