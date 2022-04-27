Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $900,000. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

