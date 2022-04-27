Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 97 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1,886.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Allstate by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL opened at $128.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

