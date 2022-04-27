M&T Bank Corp Buys 12,872 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,979,000 after buying an additional 1,661,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 137,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.