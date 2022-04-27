Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 2,585 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC now owns 106,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Chegg by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Chegg by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $96.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -287.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 14.19.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

