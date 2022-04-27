Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 182 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.