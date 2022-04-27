Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.
MTN opened at $254.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.33 and a 200 day moving average of $298.84. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.25%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.25.
Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
